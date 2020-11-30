Naomi RouseKugel: Prosperity is on its way

Dear Editor: Faith and hope and reality: it's what we have.
Prosperity: it's what's on its way. In fact, it's already begun, due to positive thinking and willingness on our part to change and correct our behaviors and processes.
I know the Dow is just a measuring tool for the rich, but other institutions will soon be experiencing this awesome trend, eventually resulting in a more fair and balanced society.
We have enough resources to do it all, as long as we do it with our hearts AND our brains. America has ALWAYS been able — just, perhaps, unwilling - to do it.
We can take care of the poor. And the veterans. And the homeless. And the battered women. And the children. And the unemployed. And the sick. And the elderly. And the mental illness sufferers. And the addicts. And the immigrants. And the students. And the health care workers. And the disabled.
The Bible instructs us to take care of the widows, and the children, and the lepers, and the starving, and the poor.
Let's FINALLY do it.
Naomi RouseKugel
Madison
