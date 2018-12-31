Dear Editor: U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis QUIT. He cited his inability to abide by Donald Trump's outrageous military policies. Mattis is a four-star general with decades of experience, and has integrity and a conscience, so it's no wonder he must resign.
This is a truly pivotal moment in our nation's history, and there's plenty more where this one came from. As Bette Davis' character Margo Channing, in the film "All About Eve, said: “Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy night.”
Naomi RouseKugel
Madison
