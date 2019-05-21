Dear Editor: Privacy is a qualified, fundamental human right. "No one shall be subjected to arbitrary or unlawful interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to unlawful attacks on his honour or reputation. 2. Everyone has the right to the protection of the law against such interference or attacks."
If laws regarding gun ownership and use in Wisconsin were under attack — or if vasectomies became illegal — many residents could spend years in prison. But this is exactly what is happening now in Alabama, with the unconstitutional abortion law, signed by a female governor, who has publicly admitted that it is completely unenforceable. The Ninth Amendment of the United States Constitution is the section of the Bill of Rights that states that there are other rights that may exist aside from the ones explicitly mentioned, and even though they are not listed, it does not mean they can be violated. It seems to me that "privacy" was initially something to be balanced within the public's access to celebrities, and public officials. The basic element of privacy within our own personal and private lives was assumed, and therefore not explicitly detailed (how many things can YOU list, which could be under the umbrella of "personal stuff?") Abortion is an issue which will forever be debated, but should be realized as a necessary and safe medical procedure, available to all American women, without interference from anyone else, especially male Republican politicians.
Naomi RouseKugel
Madison
