Dear Editor: I remember Wisconsin’s longest drought. I was 12 years old at the time. I remember seeing the brown lawns, the shriveling wildlife, and the hurting farmers. I remember feeling powerless and afraid that our lives would not go back to normal. That our crops would keep on dying and our agricultural economy would keep on suffering. Thankfully, this long drought ended in 2010, but my fears have never ebbed. For good reason: We had another drought in 2012 which again killed our crops and hurt Wisconsin families.
If we do not stop climate change, we will be living with many more unexpected and devastating droughts. According to the U.N., we only have 12 years to transform our economy to preserve the stable climate we depend on. We need massive national mobilization, guided by science, if we want to protect the Wisconsin we know and love.
The only plan that’s at the scale of the climate crisis is the Green New Deal. It will keep Americans safe and create millions of green jobs. I am so proud that our Rep. Mark Pocan cosponsors the Green New Deal and understands the urgency of the climate crisis. I urge our American leaders follow his lead.
Naomi Hollard
McFarland
