Dear Editor: Climate change is happening here and now — and as a young person, I'm terrified. It was negative 40 degrees recently, and the week after it was 60 degrees warmer. These stark temperature fluctuations are scary.
The latest climate report from the U.N. says we have only 12 years to transform our economy to preserve the stable climate human civilization has depended on for millenia.
I’m already seeing the effects of climate change on my community. Last August the extreme flooding made driving to work challenging and this winter my family and I struggled with the freezing temperatures. These intense changes make it more and more difficult to continue with business as usual.
We need a massive mobilization of every sector of society on par with what science and justice demand. A Green New Deal will keep Americans safe from climate change and create millions of green jobs. It is common-sense policy and any presidential candidate who wants to be taken seriously on climate needs to support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Markey’s resolution.
Naomi Goldman-Nagel
Madison
