Dear Editor: A letter to the editor from James Lister clearly articulated the dismay that many Madisonians undoubtedly feel in reaction to the resignation of a Hamilton Middle School teacher for use of racist language in a classroom. Importantly, the letter claimed that the teacher in question “is not racist in any way, shape or form,” “intended no harm” and “was more than willing to make amends.”
I take issue with the idea that anyone — myself included — is not racist in any way, shape, or form. It’s also irrelevant because whether or not the teacher “is racist,” she used racially charged hate speech to communicate with her students. That is undisputed. Similarly, whether or not she intended to cause harm is irrelevant, because she did cause harm. That too is undisputed.
So how can she make amends? I would ask, to whom should she make amends? All of us have been affected. Every parent who sends their children into Hamilton Middle School and everyone who will interact with Hamilton Middle School graduates in the future — not only the children of color and their parents but also the white children who witnessed a teacher using egregiously racist and offensive language in the classroom without understanding its impact. She is not a scapegoat because she is not blameless, but she is a victim — of her own white privilege and that of her community members and friends like Mr. Lister who support her in thinking that good, liberal, white people are not racist, should always be given benefit of the doubt, and should be forgiven if they apologize — instead of standing up for racial justice and classrooms that are free of hate speech.
Naomi Chesler
Madison
