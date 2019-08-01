Dear Editor: I applaud the message about decency and encourage more focus on the many ways Donald Trump projects a lack of decency. The list is very, very long and just might be a way to help others break away from supporting him.
I would suggest a "call to the nation" to submit the many ways Trumps shows, speaks and lives a life of indecency.
Nancy Young
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.