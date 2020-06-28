Nancy Vaughn: I applaud plans for an independent police auditor in Madison

As a civilian oversight participant for over 10 years I applaud the initiative to establish an auditor and oversight board in Madison. Independence of both auditor and board is the most important characteristic and that means not being organized "just like any other city department," but no control by either the mayor or the city council or the police or the community. Members of the work group should consult the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE) if they are not already doing so. NACOLE has information that could be helpful to the work group as they plan for effective oversight of MPD. The web site is nacole.org.