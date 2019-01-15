Dear Editor: The commonality we in Kewaunee County share with Juneau residents is that we know we too are being poisoned through agricultural practices.
While Kewaunee has asked the EPA for an investigation into the cause and source of our contamination in the 2014 Safe Drinking Water Act petition, we have yet to have that request addressed by the agency.
Central sands has the Wysocki CAFO. We have 16 CAFOs. The day must be nearing when we will stop acting confused as to the cause and source of our widespread contamination and protect the residents and our water resources where we live.
The EPA's most recent conversation in Chicago (Sept. 19, 2018) citing the complicating factors of Kewaunee’s 16 CAFOs, karst topography, and cost — are not valid reasons to put off an investigation, but rather point to the grotesque neglect of an agency designed to protect citizenry from the known threats of industry and its pollutants.
When will the US EPA region 5 and our Wisconsin DNR do a real investigation into the cause and source of Kewaunee’s contamination?
We have waited long enough.
Nancy Utesch
Kewaunee
