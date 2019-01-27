Dear Editor: I read Jim Goodman's op/ed "Dairy farming as we knew it is dying. After 40 years, I’m done" this morning before I went into my last day of work after 42 years as a nurse in a variety of capacities. Goodman is retiring after 40 years as a Wisconsin dairy farmer. We have retirement in common. We are probably the same age. We have family tradition in common. His 45-cow dairy farm was started in 1904 by his grandfather; my grandmother was a nurse.
His story is reflective of dairy farmers across Wisconsin and the Midwest. Over the years I have worked with many nurses and therapists who worked a second shift at home on their farms.
Reading his story I reflect on my feelings looking back on a long and rewarding career. Reading his story I am profoundly sad for Jim on his last day of work. Reading his story I am just as sad for Jim's cows. Reading his story I am angry at how "organic" branding has been corporatized and co-opted to break farmers like Jim. Reading his story I am forced to consider how I cannot ignore the implications of the politics of food. I am not sure at this point what I can do other than to share Jim's story with you. It is sad. It is wrong.
Please read, please share, please think about how and why this has happened, and please think about how to respond to this tragedy.
Nancy Ranum
Madison
