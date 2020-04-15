Nancy Peirce: Buestrin column full of gaslighting, pandering

Dear Editor: Am I living in an alternative reality? It does not appear to me that this administration has responded in an organized manner at all to the pandemic.

From what I understand, the president fired the very people at the CDC who had the knowledge and expertise to actually manage this epidemic. This administration has failed to show leadership in helping all the desperate governors who are scrambling to make sure the people are safe.

He consistently, from my perspective, willfully lied and nay-sayed anyone who pointed out the obvious — the virus was going to hit us here just as it was hitting the rest of the world. His, "I have a feeling it is all going to just go away" — wow, so now he is psychic? If so, he is a really bad one. And that false foretelling means many people will needlessly die and that the economy has been severely damaged.