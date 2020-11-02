Nancy Nusbaum: Senate should prioritize economic relief

Dear Editor: We need the Senate to prioritize economic relief in this time of national crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and are struggling to get by. Small businesses are trying their hardest to survive, but the odds are significantly against them with case rates growing exponentially.
While the initial response early in the pandemic provided some real relief, since then we have seen the support being offered disappear. Resources for the unemployed were cut and additional assistance for small businesses has not materialized. Not to mention, the failure since the beginning to provide hazard pay to essential workers putting themselves in harm’s way to keep us all safe.
It is as if some of our elected leaders decided the economic consequences of the pandemic have just gone away. But we all know that’s not the reality of our situation.
We need a real plan to help families who can barely make ends meet.
Instead of helping the unemployed survive or protecting our small businesses, Ron Johnson and Senate Republicans moved heaven and earth to jam through a Supreme Court pick in a dangerous fashion. It is clear that this potential partisan victory in their minds trumps doing anything to look out for the well-being of their fellow Americans.
To make matters worse, it appears they were even willing to skip an in-person hearing for this lifetime nomination. They should be acting to provide COVID-19 relief now and then moving to a fair nomination process after the inauguration.
Nancy Nusbaum
Green Bay
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!