Dear Editor: "Burned Out" never references the gig economy. For example, college faculty are increasingly adjunct/part-time/contingent labor without full-time work or benefits. They may actually work many hours more than full-time but at multiple institutions, since higher education has moved to "at will" part-time faculty hired by the semester. It is cheaper to use three part-time teachers than replace a retiring tenure-track person. Quality of education suffers for the students; quality of life suffers for faculty. By using mostly part-time workers (poorly paid without benefits), higher education institutions see only the savings, blinding them to the downside of the gig economy. Good teachers with advanced degrees and experience find that they cannot afford to teach so they leave the profession. Meanwhile, administrators' salaries have greatly increased, rewarding those who use a business model on education. Ever see a dean or college president position split three ways with no benefits when someone retires or leaves the post? Burnout is common in teaching even in the best of situations. Our students deserve better, and our society can better support teachers, but we must find the will.
Nancy McMahon
Madison
