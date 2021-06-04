Nancy Ly: Red flag law would prevent domestic violence

Dear Editor: Every month, an average of 53 women are shot and killed by their abuser in the U.S. In Wisconsin alone, there were 55 people killed by domestic abuse in 2013, and over half of those homicides were committed with a gun. So when the “Red Flag Law” was introduced but not given a hearing to advance during the 2019 legislative session, I was floored.
This policy would prevent domestic violence abusers from having guns. If they get or keep a gun anyway, they can be fined up to $25,000 or sent to prison for up to 10 years, or both. Guns are used by abusers to inflict emotional trauma and to threaten victims. Guns increase the risk of homicide during a domestic violence incident by 500%. The refusal of the GOP majority in our Legislature to acknowledge this lethality of domestic abuse continues to silence victims.
As a physician in training, I see physicians and other health care members venture on uncharted territories to protect their patients at the risk of their own health. What is best for the patient remains the highest priority. So I ask the GOP majority in the state Legislature, what holds you from reevaluating the traditional conservative stance on gun ownership in the setting of domestic violence?
Too many lives have been lost at the hands of an abuser with a gun. The data will only continue to show this — it will not go away on its own. Victims of domestic abuse deserve positive legislation that gets a public hearing, a discussion, and a decision that shows that their safety and well-being is a high priority of the Wisconsin government.
Nancy Ly
Madison
