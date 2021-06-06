Nancy Lu Rosenheim: Crawford County pig CAFO would spoil natural resources

Dear Editor: I have resided between Steuben and Chicago for most of my life. As a woman of 65, a college professor and professional sculptor, I have finally begun to realize my lifelong dream to restore and convert our family’s centenary barn into my art studio.
I was devastated when the DNR approved plans for the Roth Feeder Pig operation in Crawford County into a CAFO. Nine million gallons of manure each year would endanger the region and the health and safety of my family and neighbors. The Kickapoo River that I swim in, and its pristine environs, would become septic. The valuable karst geology — Wisconsin’s national treasure — would be annihilated. Everything we hold dear — our health, wildlife, air and water — would be destroyed for one man’s gain. This ecological damage cannot be undone.
The DNR exists to protect Wisconsin’s natural resources, not to squander them, not to sell them to the highest bidder with the most political clout.
The DNR can prevent this wreckage. We challenge them to conduct an environmental impact statement (EIS) for this specific area. If the Roth CAFO would not cause irreparable harm to Wisconsin’s precious land and water, let them prove it.
Do the right thing, DNR. Reverse the Roth CAFO aberration.
Nancy Lu Rosenheim
Steuben
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.