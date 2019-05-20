Dear Editor: Regarding Don Wichert's May 11 letter to the editor: Not only is MGE not as green as they try to portray, but they also do not care about their customers' preferences, especially their customers' "green" preferences. In 2015 and early 2016 MGE spent considerable time and money doing customer outreach. The purpose was to find out its customers' opinions on subjects related to renewable energy, clean air and rate structures. RePower Madison obtained the data that came out of that outreach process (with considerable stonewalling by MGE). I intervened in the 2016 rate case to make customers' opinions part of the record in that case — hoping it would have some impact on the decisions made. It had obviously made no difference in the formal filing of MGE’s rate case proposals, so making the information part of the record was the only way to affect change.
The portions of my testimony that related to public opinion were objected to by MGE as being irrelevant. My testimony was upheld by a hearing examiner as relevant but then declared irrelevant by the Walker-appointed Public Service Commission members.
The public wanted more renewable energy, wanted less greenhouse gases and wanted rate structures that would promote both. Those opinions were not part of the record so they could have no impact on decisions made in that rate case or any subsequent cases.
MGE should stop calling itself a “Community Energy Company” or start acting more like its chosen moniker.
Nancy Korda
Madison
