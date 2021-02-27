Nancy Kendrick: Why do TV commercials not show COVID-19 precautions?

Dear Editor: I don't watch a great deal of commercial television, but when I do I've been paying more attention to advertising that promotes products by displaying people in groups usually enjoying themselves, i.e. gathering around a large table eating and drinking, playing games or perhaps trying a new medication while recommending it to someone else, etc. They're not wearing masks or keeping social distance!
This seems to me a major discontinuity in the message health professionals have desperately been trying to promote.
Why are they allowed to continue their normal practice without censure, avoiding restrictions that the rest of us are trying to follow?
I have written to Sen. Baldwin about this issue.
Nancy Kendrick
Madison
