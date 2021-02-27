 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nancy Kendrick: Why do TV commercials not show COVID-19 precautions?

Nancy Kendrick: Why do TV commercials not show COVID-19 precautions?

Dear Editor: I don't watch a great deal of commercial television, but when I do I've been paying more attention to advertising that promotes products by displaying people in groups usually enjoying themselves, i.e. gathering around a large table eating and drinking, playing games or perhaps trying a new medication while recommending it to someone else, etc. They're not wearing masks or keeping social distance!

This seems to me a major discontinuity in the message health professionals have desperately been trying to promote.

Why are they allowed to continue their normal practice without censure, avoiding restrictions that the rest of us are trying to follow?

I have written to Sen. Baldwin about this issue.

Nancy Kendrick

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics