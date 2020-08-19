Nancy Kendrick: We need a strong vote tally on Nov. 3

Dear Editor: Although I voted absentee in the Aug. 11 primary, because I would be out of town, there were several steps required. I was quite certain that I was a registered voter, but if I hadn't voted in the past two elections I would have been removed from the rolls. A photo ID and the signature of a witness were also necessary. Because I have a copy machine connected to my computer these steps were not difficult, but to a person without this advantage they might think it's just "too much trouble."
I enjoy in-person voting and plan to do that in November. The slight risk to my health is worth the certainty of a ballot cast and counted. I hope familiar polling places, schools and libraries, are being carefully scrutinized and prepared for the voting public that feels as I do. A strong tally, a positive count at the end of the night is absolutely necessary to avoid confusion and the possibility that Trump will declare victory before the final counting of mailed ballots is completed.
Nancy Kendrick
Madison
