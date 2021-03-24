Nancy Johnson: Evil will prevail as long as good people do nothing

Dear Editor: In a recent interview, the epidemiologist, Michael Osterholm, noted that we will not eradicate viruses; instead, we have to learn to live with them. Unfortunately, there is an analogy to hate groups: we’ll have to learn to live with them. We can’t comfort ourselves in waiting for hateful people to die off. Like viruses, those hateful people will be replaced with new variants.
Recall that Hitler, in the 1940s, had a 40% approval as he lost his grip on his fascist regime. Recall that Wisconsin’s disgraced Sen. Joseph McCarthy, in the 1950s, had a 35% approval even after his red scare ran out of steam. And the Southern Poverty Law Center, in 2020, tracked 838 hate groups in the U.S.
While we can’t outlaw hateful feelings, we can outlaw hateful acts. When we have a chance, we can vote for fairness and justice. When we have a chance, we can perform random acts of kindness. And we can remain mindful that evil will prevail as long as good people do nothing.
Nancy Johnson
Windsor
