Nancy Bruins: Vote for a stable future

Dear Editor: A stable democracy encourages business growth and a sense of security among its citizens. A stable democracy depends upon at least two healthy political parties. Right now we have one healthy party (hopefully this won’t go to their head), the other mostly living on another planet; actively promoting fear and giving us ulcers, or needlessly exposing us to death in the pandemic, which certainly does not help business. For the health of our country, we need the reality-minded members of that broken party to be encouraged in their sanity.
After Jan. 6, an action was taken by many large corporations to stop funding those politicians who spoke out against the reality of our November, 2020 elections, possibly suspecting that some might have been active encouragers of the insurrection. At any rate, the corporate motivation was equally influenced by the idea that stability is necessary for health and growth.
Whatever your party, our country needs your encouragement for all those who stand for reality, truth and facts. Please support, with letters, checks, your vote, those politicians of each party whose values promote good health, democracy, and stability for the future. Vote.
Nancy Bruins
Black Earth
