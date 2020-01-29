Nancy Bruins: Can Ron Johnson find his conscience?

Dear Editor:
Open letter to Sen. Ron Johnson:
I think you take your position on the Homeland Security committee seriously and must know that threats to our nation are not limited to armed or cyber threats, but can also be very human threats in the guise of a single person or aberrant movement.
The biggest threat for the last 3.5 years has been the current president of our country and the ideals he espouses: corruption, anti-democracy, white supremacy, homophobia, indecency, misogyny, complete dishonesty, to name a few. He is no shining example, encouraging our children to public service and high ideals.
I fear for our country when a person such as this can threaten and bully and subvert an entire political party. It seems as if all Republicans with any moral convictions have decided to “retire” rather than stand up for democracy and right.
What hold has he on you? The “Don” doesn’t have to spell out what you must do. He implies and you do what you know is good for you. Are there enforcers? What fears keep you from facing the truth?
Are you brave enough? Do you have the moral fiber? Can you find your conscience?
Nancy Bruins
Black Earth
