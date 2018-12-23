Dear Editor: My husband and I are very fortunate to live in the Driftless Area, a beautiful area of hills, valleys, and, so far, unpolluted streams and scenic landscapes. It is home to many festivals celebrating this beauty, as well as state and county parks, natural areas, scenic international bicycle races, a world-famous trout stream, resorts, and many environmentally sensitive conservation preserves. In short, it encompasses all sorts of businesses and endeavors that bring dollars into the Wisconsin economy.
Picture that scenic landscape with wide swaths of forest clearcut for the path of 17-story-tall transmission towers.
Economically and environmentally this would be an incorrect, unwise, security-fraught, expensive, and backward-looking solution to our power demands.
1. Clearcutting forests through hilly terrain creates erosion-susceptible corridors from which runoff will further compromise the lower flatland/valleys in which villages are situated and cropland is located.
2. Visually and environmentally this area (from Madison south and west to the Mississippi River) is a prime tourist area. Wisconsin is quite economically dependent upon tourism dollars. ($20.6 billion in tourism income in 2017 according to the Wisconsin Tourism Industry report. http://industry.travelwisconsin.com/research/economic-impact)
Would you choose to spend your vacation fishing at a trout stream, swimming in a state park lake, bicycling in an international cycling competition, canoeing down a river, eating at a restaurant and gazing out upon a formerly pristine view, with the towers looming overhead? Tourism is a visual industry.
3. A highly visible power line would be susceptible to hacking or other terrorist attack. An attack would completely immobilize the power needs of at least a three-state area, leaving us with widespread devastation.
Nancy Bruins
Black Earth
