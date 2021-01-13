Nancy Bruins: After all this, Trump still has nuclear codes

Dear Editor: Let's look at this from ground level: Your neighbor, John Smith, is convinced you’ve stolen his snow shovel even though you’ve told him you have not. You have let him search your garage and house — no snow shovel. He is aggrieved. He goes on his Facebook page, to his local bar, he tells all his friends that you’ve stolen his snow shovel and something must be done.
His friends agree. They organize and come to your house, breaking in, injuring your family, killing your dog, causing damage inside the house.
John Smith stands in his yard, tells his friends he loves them as they come out. A different neighbor calls the police over all this commotion. It’s a pretty good bet that John Smith is arrested for inciting violence. There’s the Facebook evidence, people who heard him at the bar.
John Smith does not have ready access to the nuclear codes.
Nancy Bruins
Black Earth
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.