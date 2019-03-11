Dear Editor: The article "Fitchburg City Council faces open meetings lawsuit..." in the State Journal March 6 underscores my reasons for supporting Matthew D. Jones for District 4 alder. Matt believes that city government should be transparent and that the alders and mayor should be accountable to residents. Fitchburg residents have the right to hear their elected officials' discussions on public matters.
The lawsuit alleges that alders and the mayor decided a matter privately that should have been addressed in a noticed, public meeting. Wisconsin's open meetings law prohibits such behavior. This is a serious violation and should outrage every Fitchburg voter, particularly on Sunshine Week! Matthew Jones' opponent is named in the lawsuit.
I want honesty and accountability from my alders, and you should too. Fitchburg District 4 residents: join me in voting for Matthew D. Jones, District 4, Seat 7 on April 2 to demand integrity and open government in Fitchburg!
Nancy Arnold
Fitchburg
