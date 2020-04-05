Nan Pum: MMSD must change teachers' childcare policies

Dear EditorL MMSD needs to delete any requirements for teachers to secure childcare while teaching during this pandemic. Many other districts have figure that out. MMSD needs to, too.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Balancing work and childcare is ridiculously challenging for so many right now. Due to shutdowns, childcare for many people is simply unavailable. It isn't just an unrealistic expectation, it's baffling that an education system would do this to their teachers.

They'd be able to do a better job teaching in these unprecedented circumstances if barriers are removed. Not piled on like this. Trust your teachers to be professionals, don't micromanage them like this.

Nan Pum

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.