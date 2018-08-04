Dear Editor: Shelia Stubbs and I have worked together on reducing infant mortality and improving the health of African-American mothers and children. I have seen firsthand Shelia’s compassion, energy, knowledge of the issues, and ability to build coalitions. That is why I am wholeheartedly supporting her for state Assembly on Aug. 14. We need the new leadership and bold ideas that Shelia offers. We also need her ability to get things done, as she has proven during her service on the Dane County Board.
In addition, Shelia brings important life experience. She’s a former probation and parole agent, and a special education teacher. She’s the president of her neighborhood association in Bridge Lake Point on Madison’s south side. Her service to the community, her accomplishments as an elected leader, and her fresh perspective combine to make Shelia Stubbs the best choice as our new state representative. Please join me in electing her on Aug. 14.
Nan Peterson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.