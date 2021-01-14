 Skip to main content
Nan Arian: Paul Ryan enabled Trump along the way

Dear Editor: Paul Ryan knew from day one Trump was going to be trouble so he got out of what was doomed to be a sinking ship early. Some of us won't forget he enabled Trump. He let the beast out the cage and now is mad the beast incited violence that caused four deaths? Ryan should stay quiet and be grateful he had the foresight to see this was coming.

Nan Arian

Cleveland, Ohio

