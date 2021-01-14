Nan Arian: Paul Ryan enabled Trump along the way

Dear Editor: Paul Ryan knew from day one Trump was going to be trouble so he got out of what was doomed to be a sinking ship early. Some of us won't forget he enabled Trump. He let the beast out the cage and now is mad the beast incited violence that caused four deaths? Ryan should stay quiet and be grateful he had the foresight to see this was coming.
Nan Arian
Cleveland, Ohio
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.