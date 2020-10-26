 Skip to main content
Nadeen Strohm: Voters deserve to know Biden's SCOTUS plans

Nadeen Strohm: Voters deserve to know Biden's SCOTUS plans

Dear Editor: Since 1869, 151 years, the Supreme Court has had nine justices. The sitting president has the right to nominate a justice for an opening on the court and the Senate has the right to take up that nomination. Not only has President Trump followed those parameters, he has been transparent in telling the American people who he would nominate for the Supreme Court both before he was president and after.

Joe Biden however, in recent weeks has continued to refuse to answer the question as to whether or not he would “pack the Supreme Court” if elected. What this means is that Biden would change the 151 years of tradition by ending the filibuster to increase the number of Supreme Court justices to more than the traditional nine. As recently as Oct. 9, not only did Biden refuse to answer if he would pack the court, he had the audacity to suggest that the American people don’t deserve to know where he stands on this question.

There are those who don’t like President Trump’s personality but he has been clear where he stands on the Supreme Court. His personality will be gone in four years. However, the policies of Biden, if implemented, could be in place for decades if not generations to come. At the very least, the American people deserve an answer from Biden.

Nadeen Strohm

Burlington

