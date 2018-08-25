Dear Editor: The Parkland tragedy this past February ignited my awareness of what exactly we had to lose if corrupt politics came before the safety of our most vulnerable. However, it’s not just me; it seems that a seismic shift has occurred in our democracy as a result of it.
Young people, including myself, have mobilized politically in an unprecedented fashion. Since Parkland, the share of newly registered 18-29-year-old voters has surged nationwide, according to the data firm TargetSmart, representing the most diverse and progressive voting bloc to join the electoral fight to date.
We are not only ready to participate, but to lead.
As a fellow with NextGen Wisconsin, I have seen young people rise up to combat the hateful policies of Donald Trump and the Republican Party. They reject divisiveness masquerading as a border wall and inhumanity as a "zero tolerance" policy. Under Trump, fundamental rights are under attack, and my generation will not have it.
What this new tide of voters has also realized is that the remedy for such a regressive regime lies within our capacity. We can fight back by encouraging our peers to become civically engaged alongside us. Particularly at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, we are working to make sure that during welcome week, registering to vote is as routine as buying textbooks. Engaging students in activities that mobilize them to participate in the civic process is the key to translating our generation’s immense energy into real change — we know that when we vote, we win.
This November, Washington will know a new and formidable force in American politics: the youth vote.
Nada Elmikashfi
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.