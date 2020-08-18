Myrna Casebolt: When will enough be enough?

Dear Editor: When will we say "enough is enough"? When we no longer have mail delivery? When our health care providers are mandated to limit or restrict testing or remedial measures for illnesses? When conversation about issues turns into name calling and characterizations rather than on the issues begging for dialogue? When groups of people are telling us that our cell phones have chips in them that record our every moves — and not explain to what end? When deaths are falsely attributed to illnesses other than COVID-19? When exchange of ideas turns into contests rather than conversation? When we become terrified of people in our lives who we perceive have power over us and we go to great lengths to protect ourselves from them while becoming victims of them? When rational, dedicated people strive to point out the creep of fascism and are met with disclaimers and tsk tsks? When there is dispute about the notion of rationality in and of itself in the face of evidence of corruption, lies, cheating? WHEN?
Myrna Casebolt
Madison
