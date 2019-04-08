Dear Editor: Yikes! What have we come to? Canceling a panel of scholars talking about "Miss Saigon" with the added dimension of deciding, dictating and determining the questions that can and cannot be addressed? Please, let's at least and most preserve our arts — reflections in music, prose, poetry, film, theater, etc. so that future generations can see what was and reflect on that to curb what is or could be. In order to keep our implicit biases just that, we need to see how converting them to be explicit is only facilitated and enhanced by plastic public relations censorship. It seems to me that civil, respectful conversation and exchange of ideas surely promotes listening for understanding. Mutually agreed-on ground rules for conversations assures — at best avoids — censorship of any ilk.
Myrna Casebolt
Madison
