Myrna Casebolt: Trump is the virus and we are the hosts

Myrna Casebolt: Trump is the virus and we are the hosts

Dear Editor: I am struck by the virus analogy via a vis Trump and the Trumpets, Trumpkins and Trumpites. A virus is not alive so we cannot kill it. We need an immunity from it. We need to physically separate so as not to enhance its ability to use its enormous capacity to seek out and find an RNA host — like us — to inhabit and chaotically morph into tricking our cells into thinking (ahem) it belongs there! Trump IS the virus and WE are the hosts. God help us. Sighs. Be safely well.

Myrna Casebolt

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics