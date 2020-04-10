Myrna Casebolt: Trump is the virus and we are the hosts

Dear Editor: I am struck by the virus analogy via a vis Trump and the Trumpets, Trumpkins and Trumpites. A virus is not alive so we cannot kill it. We need an immunity from it. We need to physically separate so as not to enhance its ability to use its enormous capacity to seek out and find an RNA host — like us — to inhabit and chaotically morph into tricking our cells into thinking (ahem) it belongs there! Trump IS the virus and WE are the hosts. God help us. Sighs. Be safely well.