Myra Enloe: Unfair maps prevent competition

Dear Editor: New voting district maps will be drawn in 2021 based on the 2020 U.S. Census. It happens only once every 10 years. Competition in politics is just as important as it is in business — to protect constituents/consumers and prevent monopolies. We need strong, principled parties to generate new ideas and to bring people together. Yet, gerrymandering suppresses competition and increases hyper-partisanship. As our legislators feel safe in their voting districts, they listen more to party bosses and donors than to constituents. As a result, there is no action on issues important to most Wisconsinites.
In Wisconsin, most people support a nonpartisan, transparent map drawing process. Referenda have passed in 28 counties and resolutions have passed in 55 counties, representing 80% of Wisconsin’s population. These referenda and resolutions are non-binding, so our work is not done. Please contact your legislators calling for their support of a nonpartisan, transparent procedure that bans the use of voting data and join the People’s Maps Commission virtual hearing for the 2nd Congressional District on March 11 and submit comments. For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps/hearings-meetings.
Myra Enloe
Dodgeville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.