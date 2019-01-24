Dear Editor: I worked with advocate for the homeless Conner Wild while we were both with Heartland Alliance. I would agree that the Madison community in general has a knack for raising issues, but typically without so much as a breath given toward viable solutions.
But that’s also what he and the homeless housing advocacy is doing. Asking folks to just accept what they view as negative changes to the quiet enjoyment of their homes, purely out of compassion and recognition of what the participants of these programs have been through, is not a solution. And unjustifiably jumping right to the “isms” only further serves to alienate real progress.
I’ve worked in property management many years and have had countless calls from neighbors complaining about one of my tenants. “Grass is too high,” “Their porch light shines in my window,” you name it. More often far lesser issues than a big outdoor party. Still, my first thought is never, “This neighbor is a prejudiced classhole.” And in most cases, I’ll even find out that this has been a problem for some time, and that it has simply gone on too long.
So who is Conner to say that this community hasn’t already adjusted their normal tolerance threshold for disruptive behavior? And calling someone privileged because of their pride of ownership over something they’ve likely worked their entire life to obtain will only create animosity, the same animosity that the existing political landscape is built upon!
I do believe compassion is what drove the completion of these properties in the first place, but to expect that same compassion to be a never-ending well of tolerance to what’s universally viewed as illegal or disruptive behavior is a fundamentally flawed logic. We need more real action and far less name-calling to bridge whatever gaps truly exist here.
Myles Tourtillott
Madison
