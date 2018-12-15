Dear Editor: This letter hopes to dispel the notion that high-voltage transmission lines are the price we have to pay if we want reliable and renewable energy. It was heartening to read recent articles in the Dec. 11 issue of the Wisconsin State Journal and the Dec. 10 issue of the Dubuque Telegraph Herald highlighting alternatives to transmission expansion.
Mounting opposition over the last two years to the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek high-voltage transmission line has been an eye-opener for many. Wisconsin ratepayers are learning that across the country states like New York, Minnesota, Indiana, California, and Vermont are adopting Non-Transmission Alternatives (NTAs) in their state energy plans to meet the goals of reliable electric power, low-cost generation, and access to renewable resources. Indeed, there are numerous cases in which high-voltage transmission lines have been cancelled in favor of NTAs.
These states are at the forefront of an emerging energy trend that recognizes the power of combining energy efficiency measures with load management (evening out the use of electricity), local renewable energy generation, and energy storage to more effectively lower carbon emissions, while maintaining a reliable source of power.
Wisconsin, conversely, has been allowing the interstate transmission organization Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) to de facto do our energy planning for us. Most Wisconsin ratepayers are unaware that their dollars fund high-voltage transmission projects in 15-plus states, not just in Wisconsin.
There is a better way. Wisconsin can lower carbon emissions and support grid infrastructure by funding NTAs here in our state!
For more information, visit: www.driftlessconservancy.org, www.soulwisconsin.org, and www.driftlessdefenders.com.
Monica Sella
Spring Green
