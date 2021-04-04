Monica Schmidt: Evers is right to include climate change mitigation in budget

Dear Editor: I fully support the efforts made by Gov. Evers to increase budget spending for climate change mitigation and adaptation. It is about time Wisconsin started to deal with the damage we have caused to our climate and our livelihoods.
Local Wisconsinites are affected by floods and extreme temperature that damage our economy and everyday lives. The basic starting point is improving flood-related infrastructure which Evers aims to do. The improved infrastructure will give our communities the ability to prevent and manage flood-related damage while remaining a profitable investment by stimulating the economy. Restoring wetlands will benefit the community by replacing natural flood barriers which will help mitigate flood-related risks, improve biodiversity, and restore the populations of endangered species like the Whooping Crane and the Eastern Massasauga.
Another great aspect of Evers' budget plan is the transition toward more sustainable agriculture practices. Evers’ goal is to help farmers create a future with clean air and water which in turn will strengthen the community and improve the health of its citizens. Evers wants Wisconsin to be the best place for our families and investing in climate change is the best way to build stronger communities.
Monica Schmidt
Madison
