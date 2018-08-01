Dear Editor: I saw the letter to the editor about our candidate forum next Wednesday, and just wanted to let your readers know how they can watch or listen to the debate.
1) The event will be filmed by Wisconsin Eye, so anyone can watch it live. You can watch the video stream on Facebook, YouTube and on wiseye.org. It will also be available online for those wishing to watch later.
2) WORT will broadcast an audio stream of event online at wortfm.org/listen-live. This is a good option for those with slower internet connections.
3) Our radio signal at 89.9 FM extends to more than a dozen counties in southern Wisconsin.
4) Any radio station wishing to simulcast or rebroadcast the event has our permission to do so. Many have already committed to doing so, such as WHBY in Green Bay, WXPR in Rhinelander, and WRST in Oshkosh.
Also, the event is jointly produced and sponsored by WORT FM, Isthmus, The Progressive, and the Madison Public Library. More information is here.
Molly Stentz, news director
WORT 89.9 FM
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.