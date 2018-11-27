Dear Editor: I have no sympathy or patience for the neighbors objecting to Edgewood’s proposed stadium upgrades. These residents have chosen to live by a school and must accept that some reasonable noise and disruption are allowed. (What’s more, I find it hard to believe living on the commuter corridor of Monroe Street is any less disruptive than the occasional athletic event.)
We all need to be good neighbors, and Edgewood’s success is the neighborhood’s success. Edgewood seems to be doing all they can to make compromises while still attempting to best serve their students. I suggest the offended neighbors draw the blinds and keep their grumpy attitudes indoors on game days.
Molly Plester
Madison
