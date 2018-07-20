Dear Editor: I am the management information specialist for the city of Janesville — very similar to what Abigail Ferguson does in Madison. I wanted to thank you for the great article highlighting what communications professionals are doing around the state to better connect with the public. Through our websites, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., we are finding new ways to make these important connections.
In many cases, citizens and residents of communities look at their municipal government as this faceless machine driven by power instead of by individual people. Thank you for writing about real people doing real work trying to inspire real change. In my experience as a government employee, we care deeply about our communities — we are people who are working for all of you. We have faces and names and do this work because we love it. It was great to read about another young person devoting her career to local government and public communication!
Molly Nolte
Janesville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.