Mitchell Stedman: Half-measures aren't enough to stop teen vaping

Dear Editor: In January, the Food and Drug Administration took a limited half-measure in its attempt to combat the teen vaping epidemic. Vape companies like JUUL were on their heels following months of reporting regarding lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes and an explosion of middle and high school use of their products. Instead of imposing strict regulations designed to stop the flow of kid-friendly flavors, the FDA limply banned flavors in only cartridge devices. New companies had no issue taking advantage of gaps and flooding the market with disposable e-cigarettes that continue to target teens with attractive flavors. This past week I stepped into two different Madison-area 7-11s. On their back shelf were lines of colorful, disposable e-cigarettes. Their flavors, four different variations of mango and a few other exotic fruits, screamed out to you in bold fonts. As a Master's of Public Health student and a substance abuse prevention assistant, I have studied teen usage of vape devices for the past year and the results of the FDA’s half-measure were easy to project. Teen e-cigarette use and marketing won’t slow until half-measures stop and real action that builds off the lessons learned from regular cigarettes is implemented, and Wisconsin and Madison should lead the local charge by passing legislation aimed to close this new vape gap. E-cigarette legislation is being proposed in the state now, and it should be modified and passed to close the gap made by the FDA by enacting bold, actionable legislation that limits flavored vapes in Wisconsin.
Mitchell Stedman
Madison
