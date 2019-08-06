Dear Editor: I am 16 years old, younger than Netflix. I have never lived in a world that doesn’t focus on speed and convenience. Today, we can sign up for free two-day shipping on our phones while wearing a trendy, mass-produced outfit and eating a $3 meal packaged in plastic. From a convenience perspective, it seems like a great world to live in, and it is, but this “ideal” culture has led to consequences that many are not even aware of.
Let’s start with Amazon Prime. To meet the demands of speedy shipping, the company deploys its arsenal of gas-guzzling delivery trucks and planes. Each item is individually packaged, often unnecessarily, which leads to obscene levels of packaging waste. As a whole, Amazon is one of the least sustainable companies.
When buying clothes online, there is even more environmental damage beyond the packaging waste. While improving, the fashion industry is still heavily dependent on fast fashion. These clothes are produced with cheap materials and are not designed to last. As new collections replace them, the old, out-of-style clothing is simply thrown away.
Another thing that gets thrown out: food and its packaging. The most convenient foods are the ones that come wrapped in plastic, sometimes even in multiple layers. Individually packaged granola bars, chips, and sodas create more waste than the same items bought in bulk. The majority of this packaging ends up in landfills, even when it could be recycled.
To keep our planet green, we must be informed. Despite our busy lifestyles, it’s possible to make the time to learn which companies and products are helping the environment and which aren’t. Without changing the products we buy, the easiest thing we can do is simply buy less stuff. So think before you spend. Do the research, and shop sustainably.
Mina Linsenmayer
Madison
