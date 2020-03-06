Mikii Opahle: Vote to ban dog, cat experimentation

Dear Editor: On April 7, the people of the Village of Spring Green will be given the opportunity to vote "yes" on a referendum banning dogs and cats from being bred and sold for research or experimentation.
We are grateful our fellow citizens are being given a voice on this issue. It has been an agonizing year for the community since two individuals decided to breed and sell thousands of dogs to research facilities for their personal profit. These dogs will spend their entire lives in a cage.
Those profiting want you to think this is for medical advancement, but according to Mike Leavitt, FDA Health and Human Services Secretary, “Currently, nine out of 10 experimental drugs fail in clinical studies because we cannot accurately predict how they will behave in people based on laboratory and animal studies.” They have better odds flipping a coin.
Meanwhile, the rest of us living in rural Sauk County now face the possibility of another facility deciding to open nearby. If that happens, we will also see a negative impact on our property values and the reputation of our community.
If you live in Spring Green, please consider voting "yes" on April 7. Sauk County’s hands are tied, it really is up to you. As your neighbors, we are all praying you show the world we support modern, result-driven science (such as Organs-on-Chips) not outdated, unnecessary suffering for profit.
Mikii Opahle
Baraboo
