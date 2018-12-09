Dear Editor: I appreciate that I have not been back to Wisconsin in about a year, and I know it is a political mess. But having lived/living in second-world places such as Mexico and Puerto Rico, and knowing what’s happening in real third-world countries, comparing Wisconsin to the third world (Cap Times edit "How much more like Third World can Walker's Wisconsin get?") is insane, confusing and frustrating.
Mikhail Guzowski
Born, La Crosse WI, current Ponce, PR.
