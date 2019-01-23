Dear Editor: In the recent article "Madison School Board eyes significant facilities upgrades," School Board member Kate Toews is quoted: "Our kids deserve fantastic educational spaces and certainly our families see new buildings going up around them."
The word "deserve" implies earning something. Simply being a student is not earning anything. But they do have needs. However they do not NEED facilities that are FANTASTIC. They need facilities that are functional, including conducive to learning. The fact that other school districts are building new schools is not good justification for Madison to upgrade their facilities. We should not spend simply to "keep up with the Joneses."
Madison School District may certainly need to upgrade facilities, but I fear we may overspend because the logic that Toews uses for justification is not what we should have from our School Board members.
Mike Thompson
Fitchburg
