Mike Slovek: Johnson, Walker should keep their opinions to themselves

Dear Editor: In response to the recent column by Ron Johnson and Scott Walker: My opinion is that two politicians that have done a terrific job in running this state into the ground are the last two people that should be giving advice. Thank goodness one of the two are out of office. Please keep your opinions to yourself.

Mike Slovek

Sun Prairie

