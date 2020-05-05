Mike Shivers: Chris Taylor should run against Tammy Baldwin

Dear Editor: Rep. Chris Taylor and the east side alders who fought against the locating of the F-35 at Truax Field in Madison are to be praised in their efforts on our behalf. The F-35 is an environmental nightmare, a "boondoggle," a tragic waste of taxpayers' money! Just think of how much safer and secure we would be if that $3 or $4 billion cost of the F-35 program were to be put in our present health programs. I admonish Sen. Tammy Baldwin for not making any attempt, if any, to put an end to relocating these planes to Truax Field. I was told that a letter from her to the Pentagon in opposition to these planes might have put the "kibosh" on this issue! Yet, nothing! Rep. Taylor, I admire your courage and fight you have shown for our beloved east side neighborhoods. As a "centrist," I will say that you have what it takes to please a whole lot of people. As a Madison alder for 20 years I was a "centrist" that knows how hard it is to please everyone. Our present U.S. senator will have to run for reelection in the future. When she does, please give serious consideration to running against her. You have been a great representative, and many of us will miss you.