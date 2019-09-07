Dear Editor: Tulsi Gabbard is the candidate the Democrats need, but the establishment doesn't want.
Something political operatives and influencers in mass media don't seem to understand is that Tulsi Gabbard is the best candidate to beat not only Trump, but Trumpism.
Besides manufactured outrage and smears by mainstream political elitists, Tulsi has a great record and the best optics to defeat Trump. She is a strong independent woman, he is a weak man-child. She answered the call to service after our country was attacked on 9/11 while Trump lamented about it on the news by pointing out how his building was now the biggest building in New York. Trump used his wealth and power to get a doctor's excuse from going to Vietnam, Tulsi volunteered to go to Iraq. We need a candidate whose mere presence can expose Trump's flaws. We need someone who will be able to shred his faux persona with eloquence and grace. By the way, how well is Harris polling right now?
I don't understand why the Democratic Party base can't see what many of us independents see in Gabbard. Do they sincerely think she isn't qualified to be president because she went on a fact finding mission to Syria? Because she seeks peaceful resolutions before resorting to the mass murder war brings? The new moderate consensus is anti-war and the Democrats seem to be adopting old neo-conservative smear tactics to destroy people like Tulsi. This must end now.
Democrats need to start listening to us independents if they want to win elections. We don't need four more years of Trump because the out of touch DNC tipped the scales in favor of a candidate who can win the popular vote, but risks losing the electoral college again like in 2016.
Mike Schram
Madison
