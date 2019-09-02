Dear Editor: In reference to the misinformation in Joel McNally's Aug. 24 column.
The difference between a full auto Tommy gun and an "assault weapon" is that a Tommy gun is full auto, the other is not. Big difference between a semi-auto and a full auto.
How can this be so so difficult to understand?
Assault rifles like the M-16 and the Tommy are already banned.
So-called "assault weapons" are just black hunting rifles.
Mike Phillips
Calgary, Alberta
