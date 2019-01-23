Dear Editor: I grew up in the Fox Valley in the '50s, and my question is: Where did all the Republicans go? Back then you could tell them because they had the nicest houses and nicest cars, and belonged to the country club, but they were good people. They sat in the pew next to you in church, they cared about their communities and the people who lived there, including those who worked for them, and they gave their time and money to those less fortunate than they.
Today we have a president who couldn’t get elected president of the local Rotary Club in Waukesha or Port Washington or Neenah, and people calling themselves “Republicans” flock like the wise men heading east to lay their gifts of votes and money at the feet of of the giant child. They’re not the Republicans I remember. These are just a pack of nativists and populists and misogynists, and other assorted bigots, looking to rape and pillage our political system under the banner of small-case “conservatism.”
Where did Republicans go? Are there any still around?
Mike Pfrang
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.