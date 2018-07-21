Dear Editor: There seems to be some debate among the American people over whether Donald Trump’s recent meeting with Vladmir Putin brands our president as a traitor. An easy solution might be to write the words “traitor,” “imbecile” and “psychotic” on three slips of paper, put them in a hat, and draw one out. Like at the carny, every chance wins a prize.
For people who contend that Trump committed “treason,” the term “sedition” might be more appropriate. Look it up, and see if you agree.
Mike Pfrang
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.